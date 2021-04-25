Marvel’s Avengers – skiny z MCU dodane do gry!

Zrzuty ekranu z gry Marvel’s Avengers potwierdzają, że skiny z MCU zostaną niedługo już oficjalnie dodane do gry!

Jak widać na poniżej serii wersje skórek z Avengers: Endgame są juz w plikach gry, a dokładniej Kapitan Ameryka, Hulk, Ronin i Black Widow. Oczywiście planowo dołącza do nich Iron-Man czy Thor. Wyciek pojawił się po ostatniej aktualizacji, która dodała do niej niedokończone wersje kostiumów. Użytkownicy PCtów znaleźli sposób, aby je wyświetlić, ale nie można ich jeszcze używać, więc obstawiam, że ich dodanie do gry może być w formie jakiegoś większego eventu! Czekamy.

Full disclosure: I have absolutely no idea why 3 (plus?) MCU skins were pushed with 1.6 when surely 1.6.1 is coming before all of these will release. Lot of questions. But anyways, uh… Endgame Ronin and Captain America, I guess. ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/ZPnXjf1c5S — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

Unreleased Avengers Endgame Black Widow suit coming to Marvel's Avengers. Please keep in mind that the hair inaccuracy may be a byproduct of the glitch that allowed this to be discovered. pic.twitter.com/hWg8sHF62X — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

Unreleased MCU Captain America suit coming to Marvel's Avengers. (Thank you to the source of these pictures who wishes to remain anonymous.) pic.twitter.com/ZVYosj3rdH — Miller (@mmmmmmmmiller) April 25, 2021

Źródło: Twitter / Ilustracja wprowadzenia: Square Enix