Marvel’s Avengers – skiny z MCU dodane do gry!

Autor: Adrian Jamróg 25 kwietnia 2021

Zrzuty ekranu z gry Marvel’s Avengers potwierdzają, że skiny z MCU zostaną niedługo już oficjalnie dodane do gry!

Jak widać na poniżej serii wersje skórek z Avengers: Endgame są juz w plikach gry, a dokładniej Kapitan Ameryka, Hulk, Ronin i Black Widow. Oczywiście planowo dołącza do nich Iron-Man czy Thor. Wyciek pojawił się po ostatniej aktualizacji, która dodała do niej niedokończone wersje kostiumów. Użytkownicy PCtów znaleźli sposób, aby je wyświetlić, ale nie można ich jeszcze używać, więc obstawiam, że ich dodanie do gry może być w formie jakiegoś większego eventu! Czekamy.

Zobacz również: WandaVison – Kathryn Hahn i Monika Rambeau na kolejnych plakatach z serialu!

Źródło: Twitter / Ilustracja wprowadzenia: Square Enix

Dziennikarz

Fan Marvela, gier i wszelkiego rodzaju seriali.

Więcej informacji o
, , , , , ,

Dodaj komentarz

Twój adres email nie zostanie opublikowany. Pola, których wypełnienie jest wymagane, są oznaczone symbolem *

Nowe technologie

Witamy w tech-room.pl! Tutaj zaczyna się przyszłość!

Telewizory Samsung z ułatwieniami dla osób niesłyszących i niedosłyszących

iPhone Flip – pierwszy składany telefon od Apple!?

„Anonimowy student” wyśmiał pomysł z komunikatorem Patryka Vegi. Usecrypt odpowiada

Europejska Agencja Kosmiczna otwiera rekrutacje na astronautów

Zobacz jakie telewizory wspierają HDMI 2.1

Huawei P50 – nowe informacje oraz prawdopodobna data premiery!
Wejdź do świata nowych technologii na: Tech-Room logo
Zarejestruj się, jeśli nie masz konta Nie pamiętasz hasła?