Kapitan Marvel – bohaterka w futurystycznym kostiumie na szkicu

Here is another captain Marvel early exploration of her kree costume a bit alien with a red pallette and different hair style…..did this design at Marvel studios in the Visual Development team lead by Andy Park…..was on this kool project for a short time to help explore different options …..was allot of fun and really enjoyed the film…..I was lucky enough to work with my friends and amazing talented artists and designers #ianjoyner #jsmarantz #tullysummers #justinsweet #rodneyfuentebella #jacksonsze #anthonyfrancisco #wesleyburt #adamross #joshherman check out the art of book to c how awesome all these artists are. #marvelstudios #captainmarvel #charactersesign #costumedesign #conceptart #zbrush #keyshot