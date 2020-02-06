Nie żyje Kirk Douglas. Legenda kina odeszła w wieku 103 lat

Autor: Szymon Goraj 6 lutego 2020

Niestety, ale w końcu musiało to nastąpić. Kirk Douglas, jeden z największych gigantów Hollywood odbył swoją ostatnią podróż.

O tym śmierci aktora poinformował w mediach społecznościowych jego syn, Michael.

Z wielkim smutkiem ogłaszam wraz z moimi braćmi, że Kirk Douglas opuścił nas w wieku 103 lat. Dla świata był legendą, aktorem ze złotego wieku kina, który żył dobrze w złotych latach; humanitarnym działaczem, którego przywiązanie do sprawiedliwości i tego, w co wierzył ustanowiły standardy, do których wszyscy dążymy – pisze Douglas.

View this post on Instagram

It is with tremendous sadness that my brothers and I announce that Kirk Douglas left us today at the age of 103. To the world he was a legend, an actor from the golden age of movies who lived well into his golden years, a humanitarian whose commitment to justice and the causes he believed in set a standard for all of us to aspire to. But to me and my brothers Joel and Peter he was simply Dad, to Catherine, a wonderful father-in-law, to his grandchildren and great grandchild their loving grandfather, and to his wife Anne, a wonderful husband. Kirk's life was well lived, and he leaves a legacy in film that will endure for generations to come, and a history as a renowned philanthropist who worked to aid the public and bring peace to the planet. Let me end with the words I told him on his last birthday and which will always remain true. Dad- I love you so much and I am so proud to be your son. #KirkDouglas

A post shared by Michael Douglas (@michaelkirkdouglas) on

Kirk Douglas znany jest przede wszystkim z takich produkcji jak Spartakus, Ścieżki chwały czy 20 000 mil podmorskiej żeglugi. Został także trzykrotnie nominowany do Nagrody Akademii, zaś w 1996 roku otrzymał Oscara za całokształt twórczości. Zagrał w blisko setce filmów, tworząc mnóstwo niezapomnianych kreacji.

Źródło: Deadline / Ilustracja wprowadzenia: Matt Sayles/Invision/AP

Redaktor

Miłośnik literatury (w szczególności klasycznej i szeroko pojętej fantastyki), kina, komiksów i paru innych rzeczy. Jeżeli chodzi o filmy i seriale, nie preferuje konkretnego gatunku. Zazwyczaj ceni pozycje, które dobrze wpisują się w daną konwencję.

