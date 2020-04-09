Zamknij reklamę
Przyszłość Rocketa w 4. fazie MCU była już ustalona w Strażnikach Galaktyki

Autor: Szymon Goraj 9 kwietnia 2020

Rocket, pyskaty zmutowany szop, to jeden z ulubieńców fanów MCU. Dotąd jednak jego rola była w ostateczności bardzo epizodyczna.

Podczas jednej z ostatnich wypowiedzi dla fanów James Gunn – architekt sukcesu Strażników Galaktyki – wyznał dość enigmatycznie, że poznamy historię Rocketa znacznie lepiej. Cała trylogia Strażników zaś wyjściowo już opowiada o ludziach, którzy doświadczyli traumy w dzieciństwie. Nie licząc oczywiście Draxa, który swoje młode lata wspomina bardzo dobrze.

Gunn omawia również cybernetyczne elementy w ciele Rocketa, które sprawiają mu ból. Najwyraźniej twórca planuje dość mocno rozwinąć przeszłość tej postaci, a tym samym lepiej ugruntować jej charakter i motywy. Zresztą wydaje się, że zaczątek tego mieliśmy już w Endgame, gdy Rocket był jedynym członkiem kosmicznej ekipy, która nie została „pstryknięta” przez Thanosa.

