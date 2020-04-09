Przyszłość Rocketa w 4. fazie MCU była już ustalona w Strażnikach Galaktyki

Rocket, pyskaty zmutowany szop, to jeden z ulubieńców fanów MCU. Dotąd jednak jego rola była w ostateczności bardzo epizodyczna.

Podczas jednej z ostatnich wypowiedzi dla fanów James Gunn – architekt sukcesu Strażników Galaktyki – wyznał dość enigmatycznie, że poznamy historię Rocketa znacznie lepiej. Cała trylogia Strażników zaś wyjściowo już opowiada o ludziach, którzy doświadczyli traumy w dzieciństwie. Nie licząc oczywiście Draxa, który swoje młode lata wspomina bardzo dobrze.

I’ll just say Rocket is a big part of what’s happening in the future – and a lot of this stuff (like the scars we’re about to see on his back) sets up what I’ve been planning for Rocket all along. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/WLqoiG7Wzg — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

And the trilogy, more than anything else, is about a group of outsiders who have all experienced childhood trauma – with the exception of Drax, who is the only one with a completely positive relationship to those who raised him. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Part of the cybernetics apparently painfully placed in his body. One of my favorite moments in the movie. Rocket’s loneliness and disaffection is at the center of the franchise for me. #QuarantineWatchParty #GotG https://t.co/F2tGn8XggD — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 8, 2020

Gunn omawia również cybernetyczne elementy w ciele Rocketa, które sprawiają mu ból. Najwyraźniej twórca planuje dość mocno rozwinąć przeszłość tej postaci, a tym samym lepiej ugruntować jej charakter i motywy. Zresztą wydaje się, że zaczątek tego mieliśmy już w Endgame, gdy Rocket był jedynym członkiem kosmicznej ekipy, która nie została „pstryknięta” przez Thanosa.

Źródło: screenrant.com / Ilustracja wprowadzenia: materiały prasowe