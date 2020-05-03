Zamknij reklamę
Góra, Która Jeździ z Gry o tron z rekordem świata w martwym ciągu!

Autor: Szymon Goraj 4 maja 2020

Z pewnością po obejrzeniu Gry o tron niełatwo zapomnieć o Hafthorze Bjornssonie, znanym szerzej jako Gregor „Góra” Clegane. Gigant z Islandii może nie idzie za ciosem, występując w kolejnych wielkich produkcjach niczym Dave Bautista, ale też ma co robić.

Teraz na przykład odniósł wielki triumf w macierzystej dyscyplinie, czyli podnoszeniu ciężarów. Doszło do tego w Thors Power Gym, co zresztą zostało udostępnione na Instagramie Bjornssona.

I have no words. What an amazing day, one I will remember for the rest of my life. I said I was coming for it and once I set my mind on something I’m a dog with a bone. Want to give a huge shoutout to my family, friends, coaches, fans, sponsors and haters, all of whom helped this lift be possible. If you want to show some extra support head over to my YouTube, hit subscribe and check out my latest video where you can see some behind the scenes! Thank you all for your support! Support a family business – hafthorbjornsson.com . @roguefitness @reignbodyfuel @revive_md @transparentlabs @sbdapparel @kindafitkindafat_apparel @freezesleeve @coresportsworld @worldsultimatestrongman @australianstrengthcoach @stanefferding @theverticaldiet @andrireyr @stefansolvi @runarhrodi @kelc33

Góra, Która Jeździ z Gry o tron zdołał podźwignąć 501 kg, przebijając tym samym o 1 kilogram Eddiego Hala, który ustanowił swój rekord w 2016 roku. Gratulujemy!

Źródło: Variety / Ilustracja wprowadzenia: kadr z serialu Gra o tron

