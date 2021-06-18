Czarna Wdowa – pojawiły się pierwsze opinie na temat filmu! Mamy kolejny hit MCU?

Autor: Mikołaj Lipkowski 18 czerwca 2021

Czarna Wdowa przekładana wiele razy w końcu doczeka się premiery, za niecały miesiąc. Co za tym idzie – pojawiły się pierwsze reakcje na film. Okazuje się, że może być on naprawdę mocny.

Na głównej osi czasu MCU Natasha Romanoff już nie żyje, gdyż poświęciła się na Vormirze w zamian za Kamień Nieskończoności w Avengers: Koniec Gry. Film Czarna Wdowa rozgrywa się po wydarzeniach z Kapitan Ameryka: Wojna Bohaterów, w których postać zostaje sama po konflikcie Iron Mana i Kapitana Ameryki dotyczącym porozumień z Sokovią.

Wygląda na to, że początkowe reakcje są na ogół pozytywne, ze szczególnym uwzględnieniem sekwencji akcji w filmie. Emocjonalna część Czarnej Wdowy, który obraca się wokół rosyjskiej rodziny Nataszy, również wydaje się również być bardzo dobra. Florence Pugh i David Harbour wyróżniają się w filmie.

Zobacz również: Scarlett Johansson ostro skrytykowała film Iron Man 2. Czarna Wdowa została przeseksualizowana?

Czarna Wdowa to 24. film należący do Kinowego Uniwersum Marvela oraz jedna z produkcji zrealizowanych w ramach tzw. IV Fazy MCU. Film rozgrywa się po wydarzeniach z filmu Kapitan Ameryka: Wojna bohaterów. Opowie historię Natashy Romanoff, która z jednej strony ścigana jest przez amerykański rząd, a z drugiej strony musi stanąć w szranki ze złoczyńcą znanym jako Taskmaster.

Za reżyserię komiksowej superprodukcji wchodzącej w skład MCU odpowiada Cate Shortland, a za scenariusz Jac Schaeffer i Ned Benson. W tytułową rolę wcieli się Scarlett Johansson, a obok niej w głównych rolach wystąpią: David Harbour jako Alexi Shostakov/Red Guardian, Florence Pugh jako Yelena Belova, O.T. Fagbenle jako Rick Mason i Rachel Weisz jako Melina Vostokoff. W Czarnej Wdowie wystąpi również Ray Winstone, William Hurt.

Premiera 9 lipca w kinach i na Disney+.

Źródło: Screen Rant/ilustracja wprowadzenia: materiały prasowe

Redaktor prowadzący działu "Z ostatniej chwili"

Geek, student, audiofil. Zbieram komiksy i płyty winylowe. Poza filmami, kocham także muzykę. Wierny fan X-Men, Scarlett Johansson, Elizabeth Olsen czy Anyii Taylor-Joy.

