Czarna Wdowa – pojawiły się pierwsze opinie na temat filmu! Mamy kolejny hit MCU?

Czarna Wdowa przekładana wiele razy w końcu doczeka się premiery, za niecały miesiąc. Co za tym idzie – pojawiły się pierwsze reakcje na film. Okazuje się, że może być on naprawdę mocny.

Na głównej osi czasu MCU Natasha Romanoff już nie żyje, gdyż poświęciła się na Vormirze w zamian za Kamień Nieskończoności w Avengers: Koniec Gry. Film Czarna Wdowa rozgrywa się po wydarzeniach z Kapitan Ameryka: Wojna Bohaterów, w których postać zostaje sama po konflikcie Iron Mana i Kapitana Ameryki dotyczącym porozumień z Sokovią.

Wygląda na to, że początkowe reakcje są na ogół pozytywne, ze szczególnym uwzględnieniem sekwencji akcji w filmie. Emocjonalna część Czarnej Wdowy, który obraca się wokół rosyjskiej rodziny Nataszy, również wydaje się również być bardzo dobra. Florence Pugh i David Harbour wyróżniają się w filmie.

Early review for #BlackWidow — Wow. What a journey. Brilliant film with high emotional moments, crazy good action scenes, simple twists that shock but aren’t forced. Most importantly — it knows what kind of film it wants to be and it leans into it. pic.twitter.com/aZdLIWvqpc — Herb Scribner (@HerbScribner) June 17, 2021

I really liked what #BlackWidow does to give us more insight on Natasha as she finally gets the spotlight. Getting this film after we’ve seen her die gives the movie an interesting melancholy vibe, while on the other hand, I still can’t help wish we had gotten it a few years ago. — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow : Actually bruising fighting and chase sequences, a go-for-broke Florence Pugh performance (does she turn in any other kind? nope), and a first half that's intimate and talky and kind of funny in a new way for the MCU; yes, I enjoyed this. pic.twitter.com/i48fFmjNud — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is one of Marvel's best solo films. Start to finish, the movie is great. Excellent surprises, emotional character moments, bad-ass action, and Scarlett Johansson finally gets to pour everything into the role. Director Cate Shortland nailed it. Bravo. pic.twitter.com/sgEkUW63cT — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) June 17, 2021

I got to see #BlackWidow last night, and as someone who has been waiting since 2010 to see Natasha Romanoff get her own movie, it was well worth the wait. The actions rips, the emotion hits and the new characters joining the MCU are standouts. MORE BLACK WIDOW MOVIES PLEASE! pic.twitter.com/R0JUHThSiF — Hector Navarro (@Hectorisfunny) June 17, 2021

#BlackWidow is a great action spy thriller, with some unexpected surprises.

The film is raw and emotional. Florence and Scarlett thrive together on screen while David Harbour is a scene stealer.

Scarlett goes out on top in what might be her final outing as the titular character pic.twitter.com/KHJtLOOnpz — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) June 17, 2021

Czarna Wdowa to 24. film należący do Kinowego Uniwersum Marvela oraz jedna z produkcji zrealizowanych w ramach tzw. IV Fazy MCU. Film rozgrywa się po wydarzeniach z filmu Kapitan Ameryka: Wojna bohaterów. Opowie historię Natashy Romanoff, która z jednej strony ścigana jest przez amerykański rząd, a z drugiej strony musi stanąć w szranki ze złoczyńcą znanym jako Taskmaster.

Za reżyserię komiksowej superprodukcji wchodzącej w skład MCU odpowiada Cate Shortland, a za scenariusz Jac Schaeffer i Ned Benson. W tytułową rolę wcieli się Scarlett Johansson, a obok niej w głównych rolach wystąpią: David Harbour jako Alexi Shostakov/Red Guardian, Florence Pugh jako Yelena Belova, O.T. Fagbenle jako Rick Mason i Rachel Weisz jako Melina Vostokoff. W Czarnej Wdowie wystąpi również Ray Winstone, William Hurt.

Premiera 9 lipca w kinach i na Disney+.

Źródło: Screen Rant/ilustracja wprowadzenia: materiały prasowe