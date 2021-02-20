Daisy Ridley wystąpi jako Spider-Woman w nadchodzącym filmie Sony?

Sariah Wilson zapytała niedawno Daisy Ridley o to czy słyszała o plotkach dotyczącej jej i roli Spider-Woman. Aktora nic nie słyszała o takich pogłoskach, ale zdecydowanie wyraziła chęć dołączenia do uniwersum Marvela. Dodała także, że bardzo spodobało jej się film Spider-Man: Uniwersum, oraz że uwielbia serial WandaVision. Jak widać uniwersum Marvela nie jest jej obce. Jeśli Sony zdecydowałoby się na taki casting, myślę, że fani byliby naprawdę zadowoleni.
I told her about it possibly being a new Marvel Universe and asked if she'd do a franchise like that. She said, "Oh, yeah, for sure!" She talked about friends being involved with franchises and how much content there is these days with streaming services.
— Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 20, 2021
But she knew nothing about the Spider-Woman rumors. She seemed excited at the prospect, but I had to explain the whole thing to her. She hadn't heard of it at all.
— Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 20, 2021
Solowy film o Spider-Woman zostać ma wyreżyserowany przez Olivię Wilde. Producentem wykonawczym zostanie Rachel O’Connor, a wstępny scenariusz napisał Gary Spinelli. W zespole znajdzie się również Amy Pascal, producentka takich filmów jak Spider-Man: Uniwersum, Venom czy Spider-Man: Homecoming
Według spekulacji Wilde będzie chciała wcześniej zrealizować produkcję dramatu Perfect at Searchlight, a dopiero potem skupić się na obrazie Marvela. Wobec tego film o Spider-Woman lub ewentualnie innej superbohaterce nie pojawi się zbyt szybko.
Źródło: Twitter / Ilustracja wprowadzenia: Disney, Marvel