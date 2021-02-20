Daisy Ridley wystąpi jako Spider-Woman w nadchodzącym filmie Sony?

Autor: Michał Celej 20 lutego 2021

Daisy Ridley przed epizodem 7. Gwiezdnych Wojen nie była znana zbyt wielu osobom. Teraz gdy trylogia sequeli już się zakończyła, aktorka stała się jedną z największych współczesnych gwiazd kina. Niedługo wystąpi u boku Toma Hollanda w Chaos Walking i istnieje szansa, że Ridley zagra role Spider-Woman w solowym filmie!

Sariah Wilson zapytała niedawno Daisy Ridley o to czy słyszała o plotkach dotyczącej jej i roli Spider-Woman. Aktora nic nie słyszała o takich pogłoskach, ale zdecydowanie wyraziła chęć dołączenia do uniwersum Marvela. Dodała także, że bardzo spodobało jej się film Spider-Man: Uniwersum, oraz że uwielbia serial WandaVision. Jak widać uniwersum Marvela nie jest jej obce. Jeśli Sony zdecydowałoby się na taki casting, myślę, że fani byliby naprawdę zadowoleni.

Solowy film o Spider-Woman zostać ma wyreżyserowany przez Olivię Wilde. Producentem wykonawczym zostanie Rachel O’Connor, a wstępny scenariusz napisał Gary Spinelli. W zespole znajdzie się również Amy Pascal, producentka takich filmów jak Spider-Man: Uniwersum, Venom czy Spider-Man: Homecoming

Według spekulacji Wilde będzie chciała wcześniej zrealizować produkcję dramatu Perfect at Searchlight, a dopiero potem skupić się na obrazie Marvela. Wobec tego film o Spider-Woman lub ewentualnie innej superbohaterce nie pojawi się zbyt szybko.

