Daisy Ridley wystąpi jako Spider-Woman w nadchodzącym filmie Sony?

Sariah Wilson zapytała niedawno Daisy Ridley o to czy słyszała o plotkach dotyczącej jej i roli Spider-Woman. Aktora nic nie słyszała o takich pogłoskach, ale zdecydowanie wyraziła chęć dołączenia do uniwersum Marvela. Dodała także, że bardzo spodobało jej się film Spider-Man: Uniwersum, oraz że uwielbia serial WandaVision. Jak widać uniwersum Marvela nie jest jej obce. Jeśli Sony zdecydowałoby się na taki casting, myślę, że fani byliby naprawdę zadowoleni.

I told her about it possibly being a new Marvel Universe and asked if she'd do a franchise like that. She said, "Oh, yeah, for sure!" She talked about friends being involved with franchises and how much content there is these days with streaming services.

— Sariah Wilson (@sariahwilson) February 20, 2021