Snake Eyes – zwiastuny bohaterów filmu!

Przed premierą kolejnego zwiastuna, wytwórnia Paramount Pictures zdecydowała się opublikować krótkie materiały filmowe przedstawiające bohaterów Snake Eyes. Znajdziecie je poniżej. Gwiazdą produkcji jest Henry Golding.

Oprócz Henry’ego Goldinga w obsadzie filmu Snake Eyes znajdują się również następujące osoby: Andrew Koji – Storm Shadow, Iko Uwais – Hard Master, Samara Weaving – Scarlett, Úrsula Corberó – Baroness, Haruka Abe – Akiko, Takehiro Hira – Kenta i Steven Allerick – ojciec tytułowego bohatera.

Tytułowy protagonista to zamaskowany komandos ninja doskonale posługujący się mieczem i nożami bojowymi. Oprócz mistrzowskiego opanowania broni białej, bohater może poszczycić się także nienagannym wyszkoleniem w sztukach walki, co czyni go równie niebezpiecznym bez broni. Snake Eyes mieszkał samotnie w High Sierras, kiedy został zwerbowany, by dołączyć do zespołu G.I. Joe. Prawdziwe imię i historia bohatera od dawna są źródłem tajemnic. Uzdolniony ninja w wyniku w eksplozji helikoptera doznał licznych ran. Jego twarz i ciało pokryły się bliznami. Ponadto stał się niemy. Od tego czasu bohater ukrywa się pod maską, przywdziewając czarny kombinezon.

Reżyserem filmu Snake Eyes jest Robert Schwentke. Twórca nakręcił omawianą produkcję na podstawie scenariusza spod pióra Evana Spiliotopoulousa. Amerykańska premiera obrazu odbędzie się 23 lipca 2021 roku.

