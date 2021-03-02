Złote Maliny 2021 – znamy kandydatów do nominacji!

Złote Maliny przyznaje się dobę przed rozdaniem Oscarów. Tegoroczne rozdanie antynagród odbędzie się 24 kwietnia 2021 roku. Wszystkie oficjalne nominacje zostaną ogłoszone 14 marca. Wśród kandydatów do nominowanych znajduje się polski film 365 dni. Oto cała shortlista:
365 dni
Absolute Proof
Trzy filmy o Barbie i Kendrze
Doktor Dolittle
Wyspa Fantazji
Hubie ratuje Halloween
Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
Music
Niewłaściwa Missy
Charles Band – trzy filmy o Barbie i Kendrze
Barbara Białowąs i Tomasz Mandes – 365 dni
Steven Brill – Hubie ratuje Halloween
Dennis Dugan – Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle
Ron Howard – Elegia dla bidoków
Brannon Howse – Absolute Proof
Sia – Music
Tyler Spindel – Niewłaściwa Missy
Josh Trank – Capone
Robert De Niro – The War with Grandpa
Jamie Dornan – Endings/Beginnings AND Wild Mountain Thyme
Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle
Tom Hardy – Capone
Paul Hogan – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Mike Lindell – Absolute Proof
Michele Morrone – 365 dni
Adam Sandler – Hubie ratuje Halloween
David Spade – Niewłaściwa Missy
John Turturro – The Jesus Rolls
Drew Barrymore – The Stand-In
Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted oraz Wiedźmy
Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II oraz The Secret: Dare to Dream
Kate Hudson – Music
Diane Keaton – Love, Marriage & Other Disasters
Lauren Lapkus – Niewłaściwa Missy
Maggie Q. – The Death of Me
Andrea Riseborough – The Grudge
Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 dni
Hilary Swank – Fatale oraz The Hunt
Nicolas Cage – Jiu Jitsu
Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Mel Gibson – Force of Nature
Rudy Giuliani – Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film
Kevin James – Hubie ratuje Halloween
Shia Leboeuf – The Tax Collector
Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask
Nick Swardson – Niewłaściwa Missy
Christopher Walken – The War with Grandpa
Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill oraz Survive the Night
Judi Dench – Artemis Fowl
Glenn Close – Elegia dla bidoków
Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island
Salma Hayek – Bliss & Like a Boss
Demi Moore – Songbird
Olivia Newton-John – The Very Excellent Mr. Hogan
Maggie Q – Fantasy Island
Jackie Sandler – Niewłaściwa Missy
Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984
Maddie Ziegler – Music
Maria Bakalova i Rudy Giuliani – Borat Subsequent Movie-Film
Cody Renee Cameron i Robyn Sidney – trzy filmy o Barbie i Kendrze
Jamie Dornan i Emily Blunt – Wild Mountain Thyme
Robert Downey Jr. i jego nieprzekonujący walijski akcent– Dolittle
Jeremy Irons i Diane Keaton – Love, Weddings & Other Disasters
Lauren Lapkus i David Spade – Niewłaściwa Missy
Michele Morrone i Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 dni
Adam Sandler i jego akcent– Hubie ratuje Halloween
Suvari i zarówno Gene Freeman, jak i Nick Stahl – The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
Sztuczny komputerowy pies i Harrison Ford – Call of the Wild
365 dni
Absolute Proof
Wszystkie trzy filmy o Barbie i Kendrze
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Elegia dla bidoków
The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson
Music
The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
The War with Grandpa
Niewłaściwa Missy
365 dni
Barbie i Kendry
Dolittle
Fantasy Island
Hubie ratuje Halloween
Iron Mask
Mulan
The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee
Wonder Woman 1984
Niewłaściwa Missy
