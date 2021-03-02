Złote Maliny 2021 – znamy kandydatów do nominacji!

Złote Maliny to nagrody zainicjowane przez krytyka filmowego Johna J. B. Wilsona. Wręcza się je najgorszym filmom, aktorom czy reżyserom już od 1981 roku. Znamy tegoroczne nominacje!

Złote Maliny przyznaje się dobę przed rozdaniem Oscarów. Tegoroczne rozdanie antynagród odbędzie się 24 kwietnia 2021 roku. Wszystkie oficjalne nominacje zostaną ogłoszone 14 marca. Wśród kandydatów do nominowanych znajduje się polski film 365 dni. Oto cała shortlista:

NAJGORSZY FILM

365 dni

Absolute Proof

Trzy filmy o Barbie i Kendrze

Doktor Dolittle

Wyspa Fantazji

Hubie ratuje Halloween

Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson

Music

Niewłaściwa Missy

NAJGORSZY REŻYSER

Charles Band – trzy filmy o Barbie i Kendrze

Barbara Białowąs i Tomasz Mandes – 365 dni

Steven Brill – Hubie ratuje Halloween

Dennis Dugan – Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

Stephen Gaghan – Dolittle

Ron Howard – Elegia dla bidoków

Brannon Howse – Absolute Proof

Sia – Music

Tyler Spindel – Niewłaściwa Missy

Josh Trank – Capone

NAJGORSZY AKTOR

Robert De Niro – The War with Grandpa

Jamie Dornan – Endings/Beginnings AND Wild Mountain Thyme

Robert Downey Jr. – Dolittle

Tom Hardy – Capone

Paul Hogan – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Mike Lindell – Absolute Proof

Michele Morrone – 365 dni

Adam Sandler – Hubie ratuje Halloween

David Spade – Niewłaściwa Missy

John Turturro – The Jesus Rolls

NAJGORSZA AKTORKA

Drew Barrymore – The Stand-In

Anne Hathaway – The Last Thing He Wanted oraz Wiedźmy

Katie Holmes – Brahms: The Boy II oraz The Secret: Dare to Dream

Kate Hudson – Music

Diane Keaton – Love, Marriage & Other Disasters

Lauren Lapkus – Niewłaściwa Missy

Maggie Q. – The Death of Me

Andrea Riseborough – The Grudge

Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 dni

Hilary Swank – Fatale oraz The Hunt

NAJGORSZY AKTOR DRUGOPLANOWY

Nicolas Cage – Jiu Jitsu

Chevy Chase – The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Mel Gibson – Force of Nature

Rudy Giuliani – Borat, Subsequent Movie-Film

Kevin James – Hubie ratuje Halloween

Shia Leboeuf – The Tax Collector

Arnold Schwarzeneggar – Iron Mask

Nick Swardson – Niewłaściwa Missy

Christopher Walken – The War with Grandpa

Bruce Willis – Breach, Hard Kill oraz Survive the Night

NAJGORSZA AKTORKA DRUGOPLANOWA

Judi Dench – Artemis Fowl

Glenn Close – Elegia dla bidoków

Lucy Hale – Fantasy Island

Salma Hayek – Bliss & Like a Boss

Demi Moore – Songbird

Olivia Newton-John – The Very Excellent Mr. Hogan

Maggie Q – Fantasy Island

Jackie Sandler – Niewłaściwa Missy

Kristen Wiig – Wonder Woman 1984

Maddie Ziegler – Music

NAJGORSZA EKRANOWA DRUŻYNA

Maria Bakalova i Rudy Giuliani – Borat Subsequent Movie-Film

Cody Renee Cameron i Robyn Sidney – trzy filmy o Barbie i Kendrze

Jamie Dornan i Emily Blunt – Wild Mountain Thyme

Robert Downey Jr. i jego nieprzekonujący walijski akcent– Dolittle

Jeremy Irons i Diane Keaton – Love, Weddings & Other Disasters

Lauren Lapkus i David Spade – Niewłaściwa Missy

Michele Morrone i Anna-Maria Sieklucka – 365 dni

Adam Sandler i jego akcent– Hubie ratuje Halloween

Suvari i zarówno Gene Freeman, jak i Nick Stahl – The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson

Sztuczny komputerowy pies i Harrison Ford – Call of the Wild

NAJGORSZY SCENARIUSZ

365 dni

Absolute Proof

Wszystkie trzy filmy o Barbie i Kendrze

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Elegia dla bidoków

The Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson

Music

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

The War with Grandpa

Niewłaściwa Missy

NAJGORSZY REMAKE LUB SEQUEL

365 dni

Barbie i Kendry

Dolittle

Fantasy Island

Hubie ratuje Halloween

Iron Mask

Mulan

The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee

Wonder Woman 1984

Niewłaściwa Missy

