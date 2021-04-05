Zamknij reklamę
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Świetna oferta w kwietniowym PS Now

Autor: Szymon Góraj 6 kwietnia 2021

Sony stara się w ostatnich miesiącach podrzucać graczom naprawdę łakome kąski. Oto kilka kolejnych.

Poza PS Plusem, warto jeszcze zwrócić uwagę na PlayStation Now. Od dziś aż do 5 lipca dostępne do gry będzie Marvel’s Avengers. Jeśli zatem do tej pory nie uważaliście za stosowne nabyć ten tytuł, macie na to szansę teraz. Do tego do 29 września dostępne będzie Borderlands 3. Na sam koniec coś bardziej niezależnego – symulator przetrwania The Long Dark.

Redaktor

Miłośnik literatury (w szczególności klasycznej i szeroko pojętej fantastyki), kina, komiksów i paru innych rzeczy. Jeżeli chodzi o filmy i seriale, nie preferuje konkretnego gatunku. Zazwyczaj ceni pozycje, które dobrze wpisują się w daną konwencję.

Więcej informacji o

Dodaj komentarz

Twój adres email nie zostanie opublikowany. Pola, których wypełnienie jest wymagane, są oznaczone symbolem *

Nowe technologie

Witamy w tech-room.pl! Tutaj zaczyna się przyszłość!

Telewizory Samsung z ułatwieniami dla osób niesłyszących i niedosłyszących

iPhone Flip – pierwszy składany telefon od Apple!?

„Anonimowy student” wyśmiał pomysł z komunikatorem Patryka Vegi. Usecrypt odpowiada

Europejska Agencja Kosmiczna otwiera rekrutacje na astronautów

Zobacz jakie telewizory wspierają HDMI 2.1

Huawei P50 – nowe informacje oraz prawdopodobna data premiery!
Wejdź do świata nowych technologii na: Tech-Room logo
Zarejestruj się, jeśli nie masz konta Nie pamiętasz hasła?