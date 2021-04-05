Świetna oferta w kwietniowym PS Now

Sony stara się w ostatnich miesiącach podrzucać graczom naprawdę łakome kąski. Oto kilka kolejnych.

Poza PS Plusem, warto jeszcze zwrócić uwagę na PlayStation Now. Od dziś aż do 5 lipca dostępne do gry będzie Marvel’s Avengers. Jeśli zatem do tej pory nie uważaliście za stosowne nabyć ten tytuł, macie na to szansę teraz. Do tego do 29 września dostępne będzie Borderlands 3. Na sam koniec coś bardziej niezależnego – symulator przetrwania The Long Dark.

PlayStation Now games for April: Marvel’s Avengers, Borderlands 3, and The Long Dark, all available to play starting tomorrow: https://t.co/XRje3Lakf8 pic.twitter.com/Qj8JQve6WN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) April 5, 2021