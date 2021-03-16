Disney+ – Wojny Klonów Tartakovsky’ego pojawią się na platformie już w kwietniu!

Starsza wersja Wojen klonów, której odcinki powstawały w latach 2003-2005 pojawi się na Disney + już 2 kwietnia. Niemniej jednak nie jest to jedyny tytuł, który dołączy do szerokiej listy produkcji na Disney +. Niżej znajdziecie listę pozostałych tytułów, które w kwietniu zadebiutują na platformie.
Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Clone Wars' is coming to Disney+ April 2 pic.twitter.com/OxipNfkt7o
— Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 16, 2021
Pozostałe produkcje, które pojawią się na Disney + 2 kwietniu:
The Big Year
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (New Episode)
Higglytown Heroes (Seasons 1–2)
The Island at the Top of the World
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (Season 1)
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode: “Dusters”)
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Episode: “No Time Like the Present”)
Secrets of the Zoo (Season 4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
Star Wars: Clone Wars—Volume I-II
Star Wars: Ewoks (Seasons 1–2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
Third Man on the Mountain
Walk the Prank (Seasons 1–3)
Źródło: insidethemagic.net, twitter.com / ilustracja wprowadzenia: kadr z serialu Star Wars: The Clone Wars