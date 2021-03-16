Disney+ – Wojny Klonów Tartakovsky’ego pojawią się na platformie już w kwietniu!

Gwiezdne wojny: Wojny klonów wyprodukowane przez Genndy’ego Tartakovsky’ego pojawią się na Disney + już 2 kwietnia!

Starsza wersja Wojen klonów, której odcinki powstawały w latach 2003-2005 pojawi się na Disney + już 2 kwietnia. Niemniej jednak nie jest to jedyny tytuł, który dołączy do szerokiej listy produkcji na Disney +. Niżej znajdziecie listę pozostałych tytułów, które w kwietniu zadebiutują na platformie.

Genndy Tartakovsky's 'Clone Wars' is coming to Disney+ April 2 pic.twitter.com/OxipNfkt7o — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) March 16, 2021

Pozostałe produkcje, które pojawią się na Disney + 2 kwietniu:

The Big Year

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (New Episode)

Higglytown Heroes (Seasons 1–2)

The Island at the Top of the World

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (Season 1)

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers (Episode: “Dusters”)

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Secrets of Sulphur Springs (Episode: “No Time Like the Present”)

Secrets of the Zoo (Season 4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

Star Wars: Clone Wars—Volume I-II

Star Wars: Ewoks (Seasons 1–2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

Third Man on the Mountain

Walk the Prank (Seasons 1–3)

Źródło: insidethemagic.net, twitter.com / ilustracja wprowadzenia: kadr z serialu Star Wars: The Clone Wars