Armie Hammer oskarżony o gwałt!

🚨🚨🚨 I’ve confirmed with the LAPD that #ArmieHammer is being investigated.

„We can confirm that Armie Hammer is the main suspect in an alleged sexual assault investigation that was initiated Feb. 3 of this year,” a LAPD spokesperson tells me. https://t.co/9kYIKNZO0X

— Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) March 18, 2021