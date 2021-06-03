Program festiwalu w Cannes ogłoszony!

Poznaliśmy pełen program zbliżającego się wielkimi krokami festiwalu w Cannes. 74. edycja odbędzie się w dniach 6-17 lipca. Filmem otwarcia będzie Annette Leosa Caraxa.

Konkurs główny:

Ahed’s Knee (reż. Nadav Lapid)

Annette (Leos Carax)

Benedetta (Paul Verhoeven)

Bergman Island (Mia Hansen-Løve)

Casablanca Beats (Nabil Ayouch)

Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen)

Drive My Car (Ryûsuke Hamaguchi)

Everything Went Fine (Francois Ozon)

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi)

La fracture (Catherine Corsini)

Lingui (Mahamat-Saleh Haroun)

Memoria (Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

Nitram (Justin Kurzel)

Paris, 13th District (Jacques Audiard)

Par un Demi Clair Matin (Bruno Dumont)

Petrov’s Flu (Kirill Serebrennikov)

Red Rocket (Sean Baker)

The Restless (Joachim Lafosse)

The Story of My Wife (Ildikó Enyedi)

Three Floors (Nanni Moretti)

Titane (Julia Ducournau)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)

Flag Day (Sean Penn)

Pokazy pozakonkursowe:

De Son Vivant (Emmanuelle Bercot)

Emergency Declaration (Han Jae-Rim)

The Velvet Underground (Todd Haynes)

Stillwater (Tom McCarthy)

Aline, the Voice of Love (Valerie Lemercier)

Bac Nord (Cedric Jimenez)

Premiery:

Evolution (Kornel Mundruczo)

Deception (Arnaud Desplechin)

Cow (Andrea Arnold)

Love Songs for the Tough Guys (Samuel Benchetrit)

Mothering Sunday (Eva Husson)

Hold Me Tight (Mathieu Amalric)

In Front of Your Face (Hong Sang-Soo) Val (Ting Poo i Leo Scott)

Zobacz więcej: Adam Driver i Marion Cotillard tańczą na plakacie Annette

Pokazy specjalne:

H6 (Ye Ye) Black Notebooks (Shlomi Elkabetz) Mariner of the Mountains (Karim Ainouz) JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (Oliver Stone) Jane par Charlotte (Charlotte Gainsbourg) Baby Yar. Context. (Sergei Loznitsa) The Year of the Everlasting Storm (Jafar Panahi, Anthony Chen, Malik Vitthal, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayar, David Lowery i Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

Sekcja Un Certain Regard:

The Innocents (Eskil Vogt) After Yang (Kogonada) Commitment Hasan (Hasan Semih) Lamb (Valdimar Jóhansson) Noche de Fuego (Tatiana Huezo) Bonne Mere (Hafsia Herzi) House Arrest (Alexey German Jr.) Blue Bayou (Justin Chon) Moneyboys (C.B Yi) Freda (Gessica Geneus) Un Monde (Laura Wandel) Women Do Cry (Mina Mileva i Vesela Kazakova)

La Civil (Teodora Ana Mihai)

Unclenching the Fists (Kira Kovalenko)

Let Their Be Morning (Eran Kolirin)

Rehana Maryam Noor (Abdullah Mohammad Saad)

Źródło: Twitter, Ilustracja wprowadzenia: plakat promujący 74. festiwal w Cannes