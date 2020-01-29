Ptaki Nocy – pierwsze reakcje po londynskim pokazie!

Kolejny film DC szykuje swoją premierę. Tymczasem w Londynie część osób miała już okazję zobaczyć tę produkcję. I jak wrażenia?

Póki co wydaje się, że Ptaki Nocy się udały. Większość opinii krążących po Internecie jest pozytywnych, najwięcej dobrego można było usłyszeć o występie Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez i Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Nie ma raczej zbyt wielu pochwał w stronę Ewana McGregora, można więc póki co strzelać, że jego odbiór będzie dość mieszany. Oczywiście należy pamiętać, że to dopiero wstępne rzuty opinii i wiele może się jeszcze pozmieniać, w jedną czy drugą stronę.

Believe this. #BirdsofPrey whips all sorts of ass. It is a hard-hitting, unapologetic origin story for the team, and a terrific, vicious vehicle for #MargotRobbie. Violent, funny with CRAZY fun action. And Ewan McGregor is on a different frequency, but wildly entertains! See it! pic.twitter.com/g66RYuwwlD — Sean O'Connell (@Sean_OConnell) January 29, 2020

I realllllllly enjoyed @birdsofpreywb. One of my favorite DC films. Great mix of action and fun, and achieves things I've never seen in a superhero movie before pic.twitter.com/BpxFtQfAmY — tim leong (@timleong) January 29, 2020

BIRDS OF PREY mostly entertains, and goes balls-to-the-wall insane in certain scenes, with a fantabulous Margot Robbie performance, great supporting leads, peppy soundtrack, fun action and fast pace. It doesn't *always* work, but there's never a dull moment either. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/jLsqxKr5Vv — Shaurya Chawla (@_ShauryaChawla) January 29, 2020

Just saw #BirdsofPrey and am happy to report that it's my favorite modern DC movie yet. Like Shazam, it carves its own path with totally unique aesthetic, action, and tone. Margot, Ewan and all the rest are 100% fantabulous. Why aren't there more roller skate action scenes?? pic.twitter.com/BDipKiB0qU — Mike Rougeau (@RogueCheddar) January 29, 2020

The only fair comparison for #BirdsOfPrey, if you want one, is Deadpool. They have a lot in common, especially their use of fourth-wall breaking and R-Ratings! pic.twitter.com/yGemqvJmMa — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 29, 2020

BIRDS OF PREY: Cathy Yan has created a music infused celebration of female badassery. DC continues to take big risks and push boundaries. The perfect Harley Quinn movie. Margot Robbie crushes it. I loved all these ladies & am looking forward to the sequel/spin-off. #BirdsofPrey pic.twitter.com/eRF5FJzahP — Scott Menzel @ Sundance (@TheOtherScottM) January 29, 2020

Opis: Czy słyszeliście kiedykolwiek o glinie, piosenkarce, psycholce i księżniczce mafii? Ptaki nocy (i fantastyczna emancypacja pewnej Harley Quinn) jest pokręconą historią opowiedzianą przez samą Harley w swoim niepowtarzalnym stylu. Gdy najnikczemniejszy narcystyczny czarny charakter Gotham, Roman Sionis i jego prawa ręka Zsasz obierają na cel młodą dziewczynę o imieniu Cass, wywracając do góry nogami całe miasto, splątują się ścieżki Harley, Huntress, Black Canary i Renee Montoyi. Nieprawdopodobna czwórka nie ma innego wyboru od połączenia sił, by pokonać Romana.

Za film odpowiadać będą reżyserka Cathy Yan i scenarzystka Christina Hodson. W obsadzie znajdują się Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jurne Smollet-Bell (Black Canary), Mary Elisabeth Winstead (Huntress), Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain/Batgirl), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) oraz Ewan McGregor (Black Mask).

Ptaki Nocy (i fantastyczna emancypacja pewnej Harley Quinn) trafią do kin 7 lutego 2020 roku.

Źródło: comicbookmovie.com / Ilustracja wprowadzenia:Warner Bros.