Ptaki Nocy – pierwsze reakcje po londynskim pokazie!

Autor: Szymon Goraj 30 stycznia 2020

Kolejny film DC szykuje swoją premierę. Tymczasem w Londynie część osób miała już okazję zobaczyć tę produkcję. I jak wrażenia?

Póki co wydaje się, że Ptaki Nocy się udały. Większość opinii krążących po Internecie jest pozytywnych, najwięcej dobrego można było usłyszeć o występie Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez i Mary Elizabeth Winstead. Nie ma raczej zbyt wielu pochwał w stronę Ewana McGregora, można więc póki co strzelać, że jego odbiór będzie dość mieszany. Oczywiście należy pamiętać, że to dopiero wstępne rzuty opinii i wiele może się jeszcze pozmieniać, w jedną czy drugą stronę.

Opis: Czy słyszeliście kiedykolwiek o glinie, piosenkarce, psycholce i księżniczce mafii? Ptaki nocy (i fantastyczna emancypacja pewnej Harley Quinn) jest pokręconą historią opowiedzianą przez samą Harley w swoim niepowtarzalnym stylu. Gdy najnikczemniejszy narcystyczny czarny charakter Gotham, Roman Sionis i jego prawa ręka Zsasz obierają na cel młodą dziewczynę o imieniu Cass, wywracając do góry nogami całe miasto, splątują się ścieżki Harley, Huntress, Black Canary i Renee Montoyi. Nieprawdopodobna czwórka nie ma innego wyboru od połączenia sił, by pokonać Romana.

Za film odpowiadać będą reżyserka Cathy Yan i scenarzystka Christina Hodson. W obsadzie znajdują się Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Jurne Smollet-Bell (Black Canary), Mary Elisabeth Winstead (Huntress), Ella Jay Basco (Cassandra Cain/Batgirl), Rosie Perez (Renee Montoya) oraz Ewan McGregor (Black Mask).

Ptaki Nocy (i fantastyczna emancypacja pewnej Harley Quinn) trafią do kin 7 lutego 2020 roku.

Źródło: comicbookmovie.com  / Ilustracja wprowadzenia:Warner Bros.

Redaktor

Miłośnik literatury (w szczególności klasycznej i szeroko pojętej fantastyki), kina, komiksów i paru innych rzeczy. Jeżeli chodzi o filmy i seriale, nie preferuje konkretnego gatunku. Zazwyczaj ceni pozycje, które dobrze wpisują się w daną konwencję.

