Loki – wiemy, kiedy w przybliżeniu serial pojawi się na Disney+! Będzie wcześniej niż zapowiadano?

View this post on Instagram

Marvel's Loki series on Disney+ has been confirmed to premiere in "early 2021," according to current Disney CEO Bob Iger during today's Disney shareholders meeting. While Loki was previously expected to arrive on Disney+ in Spring 2021, could Iger's "early in 2021" mean earlier than the spring season? We'll likely get the official release date soon — but until then, Loki's production has revealed some truly interesting developments for the MCU's Phase 4. 📺😈 For everything @comicbook knows about the series so far, tap the link in bio.