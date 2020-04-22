Stephen King poleca, co obejrzeć na Netfliksie podczas pandemii!

W okresie przymusowej izolacji jedną z najpowszechniejszych metod jest oglądanie filmów i seriali w serwisach streamingowych.

Jeżeli nie macie pomysłów na to, co teraz obejrzeć, radą służy sam Stephen King! Na swoim koncie na Twitterze zamieścił produkcje z platformy Netflix, które jego zdaniem warto obejrzeć. Kilka tytułów zapewne znacie, ale pojawiły się dość niestandardowe produkcje.

Black Summer

BLACK SUMMER (Netflix): Just when you think there's no more scare left in zombies, THIS comes along. Existential hell in the suburbs, stripped to the bone. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 15, 2019

Calibre

CALIBRE, on Netflix: This one is a genuine nail-biter. It's got a Hitchcock vibe with a little bit of THE WICKER MAN tossed in for good measure. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 9, 2018

Cam

Loved CAM, on Netflix. Great lead performance by Madeline Brewer. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 20, 2018

Dracula

The BBC incarnation of DRACULA (Netflix) is smart, involving, and bloody terrific. Which is to say it's terrific and VERY bloody. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2020

Fauda

FAUDA, on Netflix. Cool Israeli thriller. With episodes only a little longer than your average sitcom, it's all killer and no filler. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2017

Beau Séjour

HOTEL BEAU SEJOUR, on Netflix: Eccentric, brilliant, and strangely touching. Supernatural fare for those who don't ordinarily like it. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 13, 2017

La Mante

I'm enjoying LA MANTE (Netflix). It is surveying previously unexplored realms of gruesomeness. I don't believe I've ever seen a man slowly drowning in an industrial washer before. Not even in a Rob Zombie picture. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 27, 2018

Mindhunter

MINDHUNTER, on Netflix: Strongly recommended. Other than a jaw-dropping moment in the first episode, very little gore. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2017

Money Heist (tak, chodzi oczywiście o Dom z papieru)

MONEY HEIST, on Netflix: If you like heist capers, you're going to love this. It's a firecracker. In Spanish, with English subtitles, or dubbed. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 23, 2018

Pine Gap

PINE GAP (Netflix) is a good one. No explosions, no fights (a little pushing around in the final episode–there are 6), lots of geek-speak. It ramps up the tension, though, and the whodunit aspect is beautifully handled. Hoping for Season 2. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 7, 2019

The Stranger

THE STRANGER, on Netflix: Excellent mystery. Addictive. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 8, 2020

Źródło: Twitter / Ilustracja wprowadzenia: Stephanie Lawton