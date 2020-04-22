Stephen King poleca, co obejrzeć na Netfliksie podczas pandemii!

Jeżeli nie macie pomysłów na to, co teraz obejrzeć, radą służy sam Stephen King! Na swoim koncie na Twitterze zamieścił produkcje z platformy Netflix, które jego zdaniem warto obejrzeć. Kilka tytułów zapewne znacie, ale pojawiły się dość niestandardowe produkcje.
BLACK SUMMER (Netflix): Just when you think there's no more scare left in zombies, THIS comes along. Existential hell in the suburbs, stripped to the bone.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 15, 2019
CALIBRE, on Netflix: This one is a genuine nail-biter. It's got a Hitchcock vibe with a little bit of THE WICKER MAN tossed in for good measure.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) July 9, 2018
Loved CAM, on Netflix. Great lead performance by Madeline Brewer.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 20, 2018
The BBC incarnation of DRACULA (Netflix) is smart, involving, and bloody terrific. Which is to say it's terrific and VERY bloody.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 9, 2020
FAUDA, on Netflix. Cool Israeli thriller. With episodes only a little longer than your average sitcom, it's all killer and no filler.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) February 14, 2017
HOTEL BEAU SEJOUR, on Netflix: Eccentric, brilliant, and strangely touching. Supernatural fare for those who don't ordinarily like it.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) April 13, 2017
I'm enjoying LA MANTE (Netflix). It is surveying previously unexplored realms of gruesomeness. I don't believe I've ever seen a man slowly drowning in an industrial washer before. Not even in a Rob Zombie picture.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 27, 2018
MINDHUNTER, on Netflix: Strongly recommended. Other than a jaw-dropping moment in the first episode, very little gore.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) October 17, 2017
MONEY HEIST, on Netflix: If you like heist capers, you're going to love this. It's a firecracker. In Spanish, with English subtitles, or dubbed.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) November 23, 2018
PINE GAP (Netflix) is a good one. No explosions, no fights (a little pushing around in the final episode–there are 6), lots of geek-speak. It ramps up the tension, though, and the whodunit aspect is beautifully handled. Hoping for Season 2.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) January 7, 2019
THE STRANGER, on Netflix: Excellent mystery. Addictive.
— Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 8, 2020
Źródło: Twitter / Ilustracja wprowadzenia: Stephanie Lawton