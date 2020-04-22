Stephen King poleca, co obejrzeć na Netfliksie podczas pandemii!

Autor: Szymon Goraj 22 kwietnia 2020

W okresie przymusowej izolacji jedną z najpowszechniejszych metod jest oglądanie filmów i seriali w serwisach streamingowych.

Jeżeli nie macie pomysłów na to, co teraz obejrzeć, radą służy sam Stephen King! Na swoim koncie na Twitterze zamieścił produkcje z platformy Netflix, które jego zdaniem warto obejrzeć. Kilka tytułów zapewne znacie, ale pojawiły się dość niestandardowe produkcje.

Black Summer

Calibre

Cam

Dracula

Fauda

Beau Séjour

La Mante

Mindhunter

Money Heist (tak, chodzi oczywiście o Dom z papieru)

Pine Gap

The Stranger

